April 16 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said a flamingo escaped from its enclosure thanks to a well-timed gust of wind, but was soon returned to its flock.

The Dudley Zoo confirmed the flamingo was carried out of its enclosure by a gust of wind Tuesday afternoon.

The flamingo was caught on video by surprised bystanders who spotted the bird wandering near the zoo.

A zoo spokeswoman said the flamingo headed back to zoo grounds on its own accord after only a few minutes and was recaptured on the facility's lawn.

"Thanks to a phone call from the public, keepers quickly located the bird and following a quick health check she was returned unharmed to the rest of the flock," the spokeswoman told the Express & Star newspaper.

"Although the flamingos wings are clipped so they cannot fly they are still able to glide. The management team will investigate the best option to fully net over the flamingos existing outdoor area," she said.

Officials said the flamingo was examined by a veterinarian and found to be suffering no ill-effects from its time on the loose.