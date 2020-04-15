A Maryland police department's Facebook post serves as a "final warning" to a resident who has apparently been leaving their house without pants to check their mail. Photo by Alex Schmidt/Shutterstock.com

April 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland police department shared a cryptic warning to a local resident who apparently has a habit of checking their mail without pants during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Taneytown Police Department posted a reminder to its Facebook page that appears to be specifically aimed at an unnamed resident.

The post serves as a reminder that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, some dress code rules remain in effect.

"Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning," the post states.