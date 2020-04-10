April 10 (UPI) -- A British man who decided to build a deck in his garden during coronavirus lockdown made an unexpected discovery -- an entire car buried in his yard.

John Brayshaw, 40, who bought his Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, England, home six months ago, said he was digging post panels for a garden deck when he discovered the vehicle buried on its side.

Brayshaw said the car, believed to be a 1955 or 1956 Ford Popular 103e, still has its engine, doors and license plate. He said all it appeared to be missing was its wheels.

The man said he believes the buried car predates the previous residents of the home, who lived there for about 50 years.