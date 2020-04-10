April 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri father and son rescued a calf with its head stuck in a split tree and the dramatic moment was caught on video.

Nolan Fogle said he and his son, Blake, were riding four-wheelers in the Taney County Area when they spotted the calf, which had apparently gotten its head stuck in the tree while attempting to scratch an itch.

"This poor thing was struggling to try to get loose," Nolan Fogel told KYTV. "It had already rubbed the hair and hide and everything off its neck on both sides, all the way down through the tendons."

Blake Fogle filmed video while his father maneuvered the Limousin calf's head out of the tree.

The duo said the calf was weak on its legs once freed, so they escorted the bovine to some nearby water for a drink. They said the animal was then reunited with its grateful owner.

"His first reaction was, we are his new best friends," Nolan Fogle said.