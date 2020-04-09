Police in Missouri are trying to find the owner of a loose snake found at a gas station. Photo by Johan Larson/Shutterstock.com

April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri are trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of lost property found at a gas station -- a pet snake.

The Kirksville Police Department said officers responded Tuesday night to a Murphy USA gas station where witnesses reported a snake slithering outside the business.

The officers determined the snake was not a native species and appeared to be an escaped or abandoned pet.

"A detailed description of the snake is not being given at this time in hopes that the owner will come forward to claim the pet," the department said in a statement. "If you are missing a pet snake and can give a detailed description or proof of ownership, please contact the Kirksville Police Department."