April 10 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman is a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization reviewed footage of her performing burpees for 12 consecutive hours.

Gena Laielli said she received an email from Guinness confirming she is now the holder of the world record for most burpees in a 12-hour period, 5,332.

Laielli performed the exercise, also known as squat thrusts, at the gym she co-owns, GenFitness in Somers Point. The record attempt took place Jan. 11, but Guinness needed several weeks to review video footage and other documentation of the record.

"It took them three months to get all the evidence," Laielli told The Press of Atlantic City. "We had to have all the videos from all the different angles. It was a long process, and some of the stuff I had to resend and everything, but it was worth the wait because when I got the email, I just could not believe it."

The record attempt, sponsored by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, was aimed at raising awareness of omphaloceles, an abdominal wall defect that results in a baby being born with their organs outside the body.

Laielli's daughter, Emma, 6, was born with omphaloceles and was given a 3 percent chance of survival at birth, the mother said.