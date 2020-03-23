March 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said park rangers responded to a report of a distressed hawk and rescued the bird of prey from freezing water.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said witnesses called authorities to report the red-tailed hawk was struggling in the frigid water at Barr Lake State Park, near Denver International Airport.

Two rangers responded to the scene and were able to scoop the bird out of the water.

The hawk, which appeared to be injured, was taken to rehabilitation group the Birds of Prey Foundation for treatment and care.