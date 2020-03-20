March 20 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher called out to relocate a female tiger snake from a resident's yard said the serpent gave birth in his car -- and one of the babies had two heads.

Steward Gatt, aka Stewy the Snake Catcher, said he was called out this week to relocate a female tiger snake from a resident's yard in Ardeer, Victoria.

Gatt said he captured the snake in a bag and loaded it into his car, but when he opened the bag a little while later he discovered the reptile had given birth to several babies, including one with two heads.

The catcher took the snakes to Direct Vet Services in Point Cook.

"As cool as it was these animals are not generally viable so it was euthanized on humane grounds," the clinic said in a Facebook post.

The rest of the babies were found to be healthy and were released back into the wild alongside their mother.