March 20 (UPI) -- A cow that was washed four miles out to sea by Hurricane Dorian gave birth to an all-white calf with mismatched eyes in North Carolina.

Ranch Solutions, the company hired to rescue wild cattle that were swept out to sea from Cedar Island by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, said one of the three rescued cows that managed to swim ashore four miles away at Cape Lookout National Seashore gave birth to a calf just a few months later.

The company it was difficult to get photos of the "sea calf" for some time because it would flee with its mother at the sight of humans.

The calf has white hair and mismatched eyes - one brown and one blue.