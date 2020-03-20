An Oregon woman said rescuing a toddler from traffic gave her the "karma" to win a $1 million lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

March 20 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman who rescued a toddler from being struck by an oncoming car said the "karma" from the incident helped her win a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Ann Charkowicz of Coos Bay told Oregon Lottery officials she and her husband of 36 years, Brian, spotted a toddler wandering into a busy street recently and grabbed the child out of traffic and escorted them home.

Charkowicz said she was left with a "good feeling" after the rescue that led her to buy an Oregon Lottery Raffle ticket from the Safeway store where she works in Coos Bay.

"I figured I did something good, something good might happen to me," she recalled thinking.

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million winner.

"The first thing I said to Brian was, 'How much do we need for me to retire?'" she said. "I had a feeling I was going to win, and it came true. It was karma."

Charkowicz and her husband said they are going to keep the money in savings until the economy stabilizes.

"It is crazy right now," Brian Charkowicz said. "We are being extremely careful with this money."