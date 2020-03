March 20 (UPI) -- A truck went off the highway in Texas and overturned on the median, spilling 40,000 pounds of Gatorade.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver, who suffered only minor cuts, accidentally went off the roadway early Friday morning on Interstate 45 in Willis.

The truck rolled onto its side, causing it to spill some of its load of 40,000 pounds of bottled Gatorade.

The DPS said several lanes of the highway were closed while crews worked to clean up the scene.