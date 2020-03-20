March 20 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old basketball enthusiast set her first Guinness World Record by bounce juggling three basketballs 231 times in one minute.

Zaila Avant-Garde, a star player on her school's basketball team in New Orleans, said she started practicing dribbling when she was 5 years old and practiced bounce juggling for two years before attempting the world record for her 13th birthday.

Avant-Garde was able to bounce juggle three balls 231 times in one minute, beating the previous record for most bounce juggles in one minute (three basketballs), 213.

"I hope to one day make it all the way to the WNBA. Dribbling is just one part of my overall basketball skillset," the girl said.