A pair of British cyclists said they managed to catch the very last ferry from France to England about 24 hours before the scheduled end of their Guinness World Record attempt. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.com

March 18 (UPI) -- A pair of British women are poised to break the Guinness World Record for tandem bicycling around the world after they managed to catch the last ferry from France to England.

Cat Dixon and Raz Marsden, who started their world-traversing bike ride June 29, 2019, in Oxford, England, are on track to finish their ride Wednesday in the same spot.

The woman said their attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest circumnavigation of the world by tandem bicycle was nearly endangered by emergency measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, but they managed to catch the very last ferry from Ouistreham, France, to Portsmouth, England, before service was suspended Tuesday.

The pair said they also managed to beat a ban on bicycling in Spain by a matter of days.

Dixon and Marsden are poised to break the women's record for tandem bicycling, which currently stands at 320 days, as well as the current record set by men: 281 days, 22 hours and 20 minutes.