March 19 (UPI) -- An Ontario food drive might have set a new Guinness record when organizers used 8,700 cans to create a mosaic of a binary code.

The food drive, a joint project between the Sudbury Food Bank and Science North, collected more than $17,000 worth of non-perishable food and money and arranged 8,700 of the collected cans into a mosaic of ones and zeros.

The mosaic spells out "SCIENCENORTH" in binary code, officials said.

The organizers of the food drive said they submitted documentation of the mosaic to Guinness World Records for recognition as the largest can number.