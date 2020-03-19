A North Carolina man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two and a half years after a different ticket earned him a $200,000 jackpot. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

March 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot just two and one-half years after he won $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Israel Carbajal of Pender County told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was at Yaya's Mini Mart in Currie to get a bottle of water after work when he decided to buy a $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket.

"When I scratched it," Carbajal said, "I saw the number and I thought it was $100, but it was a lot more. It was $100,000, yep."

Carbajal visited lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, and it wasn't his first visit -- he previously won $200,000 from a $500 Frenzy scratch-off ticket he bought in July 2017.

The two-time winner said he plans to use his latest winnings to pay off his father's medical bills and buy a new Honda car.