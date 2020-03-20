March 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina came to the rescue of a dog found struggling with its body stuck up to its chest in a muddy retention pond.

Greenville Police Animal Protective Services said officers responded Thursday to the muddy pond on Orlando Way in Greenville when a report came in of a distressed canine.

They arrived to find the dog was trapped up to its chest in mud.

The dog was freed from the mud and taken to a local veterinarian to receive treatment for hypothermia.

Animal Protective Services said officers were able to contact the owner and the dog will soon be going home.