March 20 (UPI) -- Something far more unusual than shortages happened in the toilet paper aisle of a Missouri Walmart store -- a customer gave birth.

Jessica Hinkle, store manager at the Walmart store on Sunshine Street in Spingfield, said the woman's water broke in the toilet paper aisle of the store Wednesday and the expectant mother warned employees her last child had been born after only 30 minutes of labor.

Another customer who works as a labor nurse sprang into action and donned gloves she was carrying in her pocket while Hinkle and other workers alerted authorities and blocked off the aisle to give the woman some privacy.

Springfield firefighters arrived in time to assist the nurse with the delivery and the mother and child were taken to a local hospital after the birth.

Hinkle said customers clapped and cheered for the woman as she was being taken out of the store on a gurney.

The manager said she spoke to the woman Thursday and both mother and baby are doing well.

The Springfield Walmart is currently operating on reduced hours to allow customers to clean the store and restock shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic.