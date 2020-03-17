March 17 (UPI) -- An anonymous customer at a Houston restaurant left staff a $9,400 tip just hours after the county announced mandatory business closings.

Irma's Southwest restaurant in downtown Houston said an anonymous customer left the $9,400 tip Monday, just a few hours after Harris County ordered bars and nightclubs to close amid the coronovirus outbreak.

"Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks," the customer wrote on the receipt.

The restaurant said it is planning to remain operating as a take-out eatery, but some workers could be sent home if there isn't a high demand.

The eatery said employees will split the tip equally, receiving about $300 each.

The restaurant applauded the "act of kindness" in a Facebook post.