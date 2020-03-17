Game show "Let's Make a Deal" broke a Guinness World Record when it constructed the world's largest water gun. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 17 (UPI) -- Game show Let's Make a Deal was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate after building the world's largest water gun.

Wayne Brady, host of the CBS game show, unveiled a water gun during Friday's 1990s-themed episode that measured 12 feet and 7.75 inches long.

Guinness adjudicator Kim Partrick examined the water gun to ensure actually shot water and was larger than the previous record holder, which measured 7 feet 3.4 inches long.

The show previously earned a Guinness record when it unveiled the world's largest cereal bowl, which weighed in at 3,504 pounds.