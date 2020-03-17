An Australian newspaper said its office was visited by a venomous snake for the second time in a month. Photo by PDPics/Pixabay.com

March 17 (UPI) -- Workers at an Australian newspaper office said a venomous snake entered the building for the second time in a month, but escaped before reptile handlers arrived.

The Shepparton News said Marysia Bellamy, who was the only witness to the office's February visit from a venomous brown snake, was again the first to spot the reptile.

"I didn't feel scared. My primary concern was that someone else saw it because last time nobody believed me," Bellamy said.

Workers snapped photos of the snake and watched as it made its way under a sofa and eventually slithered out under a sliding door.

"We realized that's probably how snakes keep getting in," Bellamy said. "It slid into the rat trap outside and we thought we'd gotten it, but by the time the snake catcher came, it had escaped."

The newspaper is not the first Australian news organization to deal with a slithering intruder - a large python was captured in July 2017 in the office of Nine News Darwin. The python was captured by employees who found the snake hiding behind a computer monitor.