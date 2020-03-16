March 16 (UPI) -- An Indian Forest Service official shared video of a pair of tigers blocking the path of an official's vehicle while on patrol in a wooded area.

Susanta Nanda, an officer with the Indian Forest Service, tweeted the vehicle was patrolling a dirt road at night when the two tigers blocked its path.

"Strenuous night paroling by Forest Officials at times can be thrilling & full of surprises," Nanda tweeted.

The video shows the tigers blocking the vehicle's path, but not acting aggressively. Nanda said the tigers blocked the vehicle "to demonstrate who the owner of the land is."