A Maryland woman who decided to try a lottery Fast Play game for the first time won a $50,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $50,000 jackpot on her first first attempt at the Maryland Lottery's new Fast Play games.

The 61-year-old Glen Burnie woman told Maryland Lottery officials she went to the Giant #2312 store in Glen Burnie to buy ingredients for a crab legs dinner.

She said the new Fast Play games caught her eye at the store's lottery kiosk, so she decided to attempt a Lucky Numbers ticket.

The woman said she put $20 in the machine to buy the $10 ticket and was so excited to discover she had won that she forgot about her other $10.

The winner said she initially thought she had a $50 winner, but the store clerk who attempted to cash it explained it was a $50,000 winner and would have to be redeemed at lottery headquarters.

"I was shaking and crying," the winner recalled.

The woman said she plans to use her winnings to pay off the new car she recently financed.