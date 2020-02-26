A British Columbia couple said their jackpot-winning lottery ticket was rescued from a box destined for their storage unit on moving day. Photo courtesy of the BCLC

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple said their $375,500 winning lottery ticket almost ended up stowed away in a storage unit during their recent move.

Robert Walters and Lois Gueret told British Columbia Lottery Corp. officials they recently moved from Agassiz to Chilliwack and their unscratched Celebrate 2020 lottery ticket went from a drawer to a box that was bound for their storage unit.

Walters said he found the ticket in the box before it was locked away, possibly for months, and handed it to Gueret to check.

"Robert found the unscratched ticket and handed it to me, and it easily could've ended up in storage and gone expired," Gueret said. "It's a moving day miracle that it didn't."

The ticket was a $375,545 jackpot winner.

The couple said they are now considering a second move.

"We'll be paying off some debt, but definitely we'll be considering a move again, this time somewhere with land," Walters said.