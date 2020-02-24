A Maryland woman said having to go into a store for a second time when she forgot to buy bread sticks led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said forgetting to buy bread sticks while shopping for a spaghetti dinner led her to a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

Laron Belle-Potts, 47, of Charles County, told Maryland Lottery officials she went shopping at the Food Lion in Waldorf to buy the ingredients for a spaghetti dinner requested by a grandchild, and she ended up going back into the store a second time when she realized she had forgotten to buy bread sticks.

During her second trip inside the store Belle-Potts decided to try the Fast Play Lucky Numbers game, which won her a $15 prize. She decided to try the game again and won $10. On her third and final attempt, she scored a $50,000 jackpot.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to pay off bills and potentially take a vacation with her husband in the spring.