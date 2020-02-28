Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Quebec grocery store worker became the largest lottery winner in the province's history when he scored a $52 million jackpot with a ticket he bought at work.

Gregory Mathieu, 22, a bagger at the IGA Extra in the Saint-Romuald district of Levis, Quebec City, traveled to Loto Quebec headquarters to claim a jackpot totaling $52,146,850 from the Lotto Max drawing.

Mathieu told lottery officials he bought his ticket at work.

The winner brought his family with him to claim the prize Friday and said he plans to split his winnings with his seven closest relatives.

Lottery officials said Mathieu was the only grand prize winner from the Lotto Max drawing, but eight others won $750,000 second-prize jackpots.