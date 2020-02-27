A Maryland woman said following her lottery routine led to her second jackpot in two years. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland retiree said that following her usual lottery routine paid off when she scored her second big win in two years.

The 68-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she visited her usual lottery retailer, the Village Shell gas station on Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore, and placed a $2 two-draw Superfecta wager in the Racetrax virtual horse racing game.

The woman said she almost threw her ticket out later that same day before remembering she hadn't checked it. She scanned the ticket using the Maryland Lottery smartphone app and discovered she had won a $20,100 prize.

The win was the woman's second large Racetrax jackpot in two years. She credited her luck to following her lottery routine.

The woman said her latest winnings will go directly into her savings account.