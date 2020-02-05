Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record holder for the world's largest collection of pizza boxes said the collection in his New York home has grown to more than 1,500.

The apartment of Scott Wiener in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is filled with pizza boxes from locations as far away as Antarctica and the Faroe Islands.

Wiener was awarded the Guinness World Record in 2013, when his collection amounted to 595 different boxes. He said his collection has since ballooned to more than 1,500, allowing him to hold on to the record.

The collector, who started keeping pizza boxes about 11 years ago, said most of the boxes are unused, and he has a rigorous cleaning process he developed for boxes that formerly contained greasy meals.

Wiener's pizza fandom extends to more than just collecting boxes: he leads "Pizza Tours" of Brooklyn and Manhattan and he released a book called Viva la Pizza!: The Art of the Pizza Box.