Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A four-man team of rowers with a combined age of 257 years and 10 days said they broke a Guinness record by rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

The British team known as the "Ancient Mariners" said they departed Dec. 12 from the Canary Islands and arrived in English Harbor, Antigua, Jan. 30, with a total travel time of 49 days, 8 hours and 40 minutes.

The team, composed of Guy Munnoch, 67, Mike Winn, 64, John Moorhouse, 63, and Steve Hughes, 61, said they surpassed the Guinness World Record for oldest crew of four to row the Atlantic.

The current Guinness record was set by a team with a combined age of 223 years, 211 days. The team rowed across the Atlantic in 52 days.

The Ancient Mariners estimated they made a total 1.5 million strokes to cross the ocean.

The trip has not yet been verified by Guinness.