Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man put his juggling and weight lifting skills to the test by passing a 20-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in under 15 seconds.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness World Records to his name, including several for juggling, attempted the weight passing record as part of Boise State University's Science and Engineering Festival.

Rush passed a 20-pound kettleball from hand to hand 100 times in 14.62 seconds, beating the previous record of 24.62 seconds.

The record-breaking enthusiast, who uses his attempts to raise awareness of the importance of STEM education, said the most difficult part of the record was making sure both hands were never touching the weight at the same time.