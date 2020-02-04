An Indiana nonprofit is attempting a world record for creating sensory bottles, plastic containers filled with glitter and other slow-moving materials to help people with disabilities regulate their emotions and calm their breathing. Photo by NaMaKuKi/Pexels.com

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An Indiana nonprofit announced a Guinness World Record attempt for the most people simultaneously making sensory bottles.

Damar Services, a nonprofit that provides serves to children and adults living with autism and other disabilities, said it is aiming to gather 750 people Saturday to make sensory bottles at the same time at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.

Sensory bottles, also known as calm-down bottles, are containers filled with glitter and other items that move slowly when shaken. They are designed to help people with developmental disabilities calm their breathing and regulate their emotions.

Damar said the bottles made during the event will be used at the nonprofit's clinics.