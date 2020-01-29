A South Carolina woman won a total $100,001 in back to back lottery drawings. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's lottery luck had an aftershock when he ended up winning two days in a row for a total $100,001.

The Charleston woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought a multi-draw Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Harris Teeter store in Charleston.

The earned her a $100,000 jackpot from the Jan. 18 drawing.

The woman said she was extra surprised when the ticket also won the following day -- but with a substantially lower prize of only $1.

The winner said her $100,001 windfall will allow her to help her family and donate to charity.