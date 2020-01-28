A Maryland woman won a $50,000 lottery jackpot just half a year after her father won the same amount. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman discovered lottery luck runs in the family when she won a $50,000 prize less than a year after her father collected the same amount.

The 49-year-old Frederick County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she hadn't intended to buy a lottery ticket when she visited the Pilot Travel Center in Hagerstown, but her father's recent experience made her reconsider.

"I saw the Lottery display and immediately flashed to my dad winning $50,000 last summer," the woman said. "I remembered that he'd won with a multiplier ticket."

The player selected a 50X The Cash scratch-off.

"When I saw that they had a multiplier game, I just had to get one," she said.

The lucky winner scratched off a $50,000 prize and quickly called her father.

"It was pretty early in the morning. I was on the way to work," she said. "Dad was groggy, but when I told him what I saw on the ticket he immediately became super excited for me."

The winner said her husband's response was more skeptical.

"He was sure that I was joking. He just wouldn't believe it," she said. "When I'd buy a ticket with him in the past, he'd tell me that there was no chance I'd win, that the odds were against the family winning big twice."