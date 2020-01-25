Paul T. won $2 million in the Colorado Lottery for matching five Powerball numbers, but didn't realize he had the winning ticket for more than a week. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Lottery

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Colorado man held onto a $2 million lotto ticket for more than a week before giving it a second look and realizing he won.

The winner, identified as Paul T. in a Colorado Lottery news release Friday, bought the ticket at a King Soopers supermarket in Littleton earlier this month.

His ticket matched five numbers in the Colorado Powerball -- 03, 21, 23, 31 and 59 -- on Jan. 11, but the southern Colorado man of Pueblo didn't realize it until he gave the ticket sitting in his pocket a second look more than a week later.

The winnings came at a time of financial struggle for his family with medical and college expenses.

"His family underwent three major surgeries last year and with a child in college, finances have been stretched for Paul," the release said. "But not anymore! Paul says he'll continue to work, traveling for work five days a week, until retirement."

Still, Paul said he may choose a sunny beach to call home.

He is not the only one to benefit from the proceeds.

The supermarket where his ticket was purchased will receive a $3,000 bonus, according to the release. Also, 25 cents from every dollar spent goes to the Lottery's proceeds partners to fund parks and open spaces.

The Colorado Lottery is dedicated to funding the state's park and open spaces, having given more than $3.4 billion back to parks, trails, open spaces and recreation projects since 1985.