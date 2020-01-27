A North Carolina woman collected a $1 million lottery jackpot after previously winning $4 million from a scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman is celebrating a $1 million lottery jackpot she won less than two years after collecting a $4 million prize.

Linda Tate of Durham told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the Family Fare store in Durham when she selected the $30 Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket.

The ticket earned her a $1 million prize.

Tate knew what to do when she uncovered the massive jackpot -- she previously visited lottery headquarters in August 2018 to collect a $4 million top prize from a Millionaire Bucks scratch-off.