A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket about five years after collecting a $10,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A scratch-off lottery ticket sent a Maryland woman to the winner's circle to collect a jackpot -- for the second time.

The 61-year-old Indian Head woman told Maryland Lottery officials she's a devoted scratch-off player and selected a $5 Super Ca$h ticket during a recent visit to her favorite retailer, Mutts Liquor in Indian Head.

The woman said she took the ticket home and scratched it off, revealing the $50,000 prize.

The winner said she knew exactly what to do after revealing the top prize because she visited Maryland Lottery headquarters about five years ago to collect a $10,000 jackpot.

The lottery devotee said she hasn't decided what to do with her latest prize yet, but she plans to buy herself "something special."