Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A horse found running loose in the streets of the Welsh capital was captured by witnesses and loaded onto a bus for a brief ride.

The South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted a photo of the horse taking a ride on a Cardiff city bus after being found running loose in traffic on the busy A48 road Thursday evening.

Bystanders who helped police capture the horse said the bus driver had offered his vehicle when police determined it would be awhile before they could get a horse trailer to the scene.

The horse took a 5-minute ride on the bus and was reunited with its owners at a nearby parking lot. The bus was taken for a thorough cleaning.