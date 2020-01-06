Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maine rescued a horse from a frozen stream with help from a resident with a tractor.

The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded Sunday to a stream connected to Trues Pond in Liberty when a horse wandered out onto the ice about 9 a.m. and fell through to the frigid water.

Liberty Fire Chief Bill Gillespie said a resident with a tractor pulled the horse closer to shore, where emergency responders helped the equine out of the muck and back onto dry land.

Liberty Animal Control Officer Heidi Anderson Blood said the horse, an elderly mare named Marla, is well known to neighbors for her frequent escapes and is often seen wandering the area.

Blood said Marla will be monitored for 48 hours after the rescue to make sure she is recovering well from her approximately 1 1/2 hours in the water.