Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma said it took about an hour and a half to rescue a horse that fell into an old water well on its owner's property.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to a property where the 1 1/2-year-old horse, named Ava, had fallen into the old well enclosure.

"After a brief medical evaluation by the veterinarians and a quick assessment by fire department personnel of what equipment would be needed to remove the horse, the team went to work," the department said.

Firefighters said it took about an hour and a half, as well as some assistance from a neighbor with a backhoe, to bring Ava back to solid ground.

The department said the horse did not appear to have any serious injuries.