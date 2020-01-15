Firefighters came to the assistance of animal rescuers in Britain when a fox was found with its tail stuck in a metal fence. Photo courtesy of the Weston-super-Mare Fire Station

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the assistance of animal rescuers attempting to free a fox found dangling by its tail from a fence.

The Secret World Wildlife Rescue in Highbridge, England, said a member of the public discovered the fox Saturday hanging from a metal fence by its tail behind a gym in Weston-super-Mare.

The fox had apparently gotten stuck while attempting to climb over the barrier.

The rescue contacted the Weston-super-Mare Fire Station and a crew arrived with tools to cut through the metal fence.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue said the fox was treated at the Quantock Veterinary Hospital in Bridgwater and is now recovering from its injuries at the rescue's facility.

"She could be with us for a couple of weeks but if she's feeling OK and just needs antibiotics for a few days then it could be sooner," Marlies Hebdon of Secret World told ITV News. "We are quite hopeful because it's looking quite good at the moment."