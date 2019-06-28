June 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters, police and public works employees responded to a street in Massachusetts where a fox had gotten its head stuck in a sewer grate.

The Northborough Fire Department said it responded with police and public works employees Thursday when the fox was spotted with its head sticking out from the sewer grate on Northborough's West Main Street.

The department said rescuers ended up breaking the grate to free the fox.

The animal ran off into the woods after being freed, firefighters said.