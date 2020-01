Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Researchers said a 350-pound Warsaw grouper caught off the Florida coast is believed to be about 50 years old.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said the grouper caught Dec. 28 in about 600 feet of water off Southwest Florida is the oldest sample collected for the institute's aging program.

The grouper was landed by Jason Boyll, who posted photos of the big fish to Instagram.

The largest Warsaw grouper on record in Florida was 436 pounds, 12 ounces.