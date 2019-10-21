Small fish helps recover swimmer's lost wedding ring

A British man who lost his wedding ring while swimming had the item returned to him by a couple who spotted the ring in shallow waters thanks to a helpful fish. Photo by MrGajowy3/Pixabay.com

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A British man who lost his wedding ring while swimming was reunited with the ring thanks to a couple of beach visitors -- and a helpful fish.

Dan Levine, 44, said he was swimming in Penzance, Cornwall, England, when the custom wedding ring designed by his wife fell off his finger.

"I put a post on Facebook asking for people to get in touch if they found it snorkeling or spear fishing but really didn't think I'd see it again. I was gutted. Oona had handmade it. We've been married 13 years. When I told her I'd lost it she was upset too," Levine told Cornwall Live.

Levine's Facebook plea eventually reached Gary and Emma Spires, who were visiting the beach just one day after the ring was lost when they saw a fish splashing around in shallow waters.

"Gary said he kneeled down and the ring was just nestled under the water beneath a little ledge. He might not have seen it had it not been for that little fish," Levine said.

Levine thanked the couple, and the helpful sea creature, in a Facebook post.

"Thanks, little fish," he wrote.