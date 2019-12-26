Dec. 26 (UPI) -- TV host Maria Menounos sprang into action when a flooded koi pond washed more than 60 colorful fish into a Los Angeles street.

Menounos, co-host of Fox's upcoming New Year's Eve special with Steve Harvey, posted video to her Instagram story showing what happened when her father told herlarge fish were littering their flooded street on Christmas Eve.

Menounos said she discovered a nearby reservoir had flooded a koi pond at the home of her neighbor, Murray Siegel, 95.

The TV host and other neighbors sprang into action to rescue the fish and get them back to water.

Menounos said being able to rescue several of the fish was a "Christmas miracle." Siegel said he plans to rebuild the pond.