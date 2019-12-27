Deadly snake found in Australian couple's dishwasher

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called to an Australian home to remove a highly venomous snake found in a resident's dishwasher.

Snake Catchers Adelaide said a couple in Paris Creek, South Australia, summoned a catcher to their home when they discovered the snake slithering among their clean dishes after the dishwasher had been running for 2 1/2 hours.

The couple suspected the snake had entered the dishwasher through drain pipes leading outside.

The snake catcher said the serpent was identified as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.