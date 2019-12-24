Snake stows away on flight from Australia to New Zealand

A python was euthanized at a New Zealand airport after stowing away on a plane from Australia. Photo by sandid/Pixabay.com

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A snake successfully stowed away in the undercarriage of a plane from Australia to New Zealand, but it wasn't given much time to enjoy its vacation.

A representative for Queenstown Airport confirmed the snake was spotted on the runway by a pilot preparing to land, and a Biosecurity NZ representative said the python is believed to have stowed away in the undercarriage of a plane that arrived from Brisbane, Australia.

Biosecurity officers searched the plane and ensured there were no more snakes hiding in the undercarriage.

It was initially reported that the snake was decapitated with a shovel, but Biosecurity officials said that was not the case.

"The snake appeared to still be alive when it was retrieved by our officers. The officers did not decapitate the snake but it was humanely euthanized," the representative told Stuff.co.nz.