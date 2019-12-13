An Australian couple said they were shocked to find a 10-foot python coiled up in their Christmas tree. File Photo by Susan Jewell/USFWS

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An Australia couple returned home from work and were shocked to find a 10-foot python coiled up on their Christmas tree.

Leanne Chapman of Brisbane said she and her partner returned to their home in the Highgate Hill area Thursday afternoon and noticed the birds on their balcony were acting unusually distressed.

"My partner's gone out there was actually videoing them because they were going mad," Chapman told 7News. "As he's turned around and stepped back, he didn't realize he was leaning on the Christmas tree with the snake wrapped around it."

She said they were both stunned when they spotted the serpent.

"It was a bit of a shock to begin with," she said. "You don't really expect to see a snake in your Christmas tree."

The couple said they left the snake alone and it left on its own accord after a few hours.

"After the initial shock wore off, it was a really beautiful snake," Chapman said. "It was actually quite nice to see it that close up because I've never seen anything like it before."