Venomous snake found hiding among shoes inside home

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher shared video of an unusual incident at a home in which a venomous snake had disappeared into an assortment of shoes.

Stuart McKenzie, of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, said he responded to a Ninderry, Queensland, home at which residents spotted a snake slithering across their floor.

The residents told McKenzie the snake vanished into shoes on the floor.

"I walked over and I literally couldn't see him even though all of the shoes were basically lying flat on the floor," McKenzie told 9 News. "Just goes to show how good they are at disappearing especially when on the move in people's yards and gardens."

The catcher shared a video showing how he rooted the snake out of its hiding place under a shoe.

McKenzie said the reptile was a yellow-faced whip snake.

"It's considered mildly venomous, but potentially dangerous. I guess it all depends on how people react to it," he said.