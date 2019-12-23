Police, wildlife rescuers help raccoon with jar on its head

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Police and wildlife rescuers responded to a neighborhood where a raccoon with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head was seen falling out of trees.

The Jupiter Police Department said officers responded Sunday morning to a call about a raccoon seen running around and falling out of trees while trying to get a peanut butter jar off its head.

Personnel from the Busch Wildlife Center also responded to the scene and were able to catch the raccoon and remove the jar.

Police shared photos of the raccoon running free after being relieved of its plastic burden.