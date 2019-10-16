Raccoon rescued from aluminum can in Wisconsin

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin came to the assistance of a raccoon found with an aluminum can stuck over its head.

The Wildlife In Need Center in Oconomowoc said the raccoon was captured by Humane Animal Welfare Society personnel and brought to the center for assistance Monday.

Staff sedated the raccoon and they were able to pull the can off without injuring the animal.

"Luckily, the can wasn't on too long since there were not any skin abrasions and the raccoon was only a little dehydrated," the center said in a Facebook post. "He was given fluids and after waking up has already eaten a snack."

The center said the raccoon is expected to be released back into the wild.