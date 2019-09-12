Police rescue raccoon with jar stuck on its head in Wisconsin

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon that went dumpster diving and ended up with a glass jar stuck over its head.

The Madison Police Department said an officer was flagged down by citizens Tuesday who spotted a raccoon about 20 feet up in a tree with its head stuck inside the jar.

The officer summoned an animal control officer who used a pole to guide the raccoon off the branch, but it grabbed a lower branch before the police officer could catch it in a net.

The rescuers caught the raccoon and pulled the jar off its head, allowing it to run away free of its burden.